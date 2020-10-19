Norfolk offering free flu shots at Military Circle Mall

Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up clinic for flu shots.

The flu shots are available for anyone age 3 and up, while supplies last.

The walk-up clinic will be held on Saturday, October 24, at Military Circle Mall (located at 880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502 in the former Macy’s parking lot) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone participating in the event must wear a face covering.

An alternate rain date is on October 31.

For more information, call (757) 683-2834.

