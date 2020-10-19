Norfolk offering free flu shots at Military Circle Mall

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The nation’s nasty flu season has been fading for two weeks now, and health officials now feel confident the worst is over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the season apparently peaked […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up clinic for flu shots.

The flu shots are available for anyone age 3 and up, while supplies last.

The walk-up clinic will be held on Saturday, October 24, at Military Circle Mall (located at 880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502 in the former Macy’s parking lot) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Anyone participating in the event must wear a face covering.

An alternate rain date is on October 31.

For more information, call (757) 683-2834.

