Norfolk offering free flu shots at Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up clinic for flu shots.
The flu shots are available for anyone age 3 and up, while supplies last.
The walk-up clinic will be held on Saturday, October 24, at Military Circle Mall (located at 880 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502 in the former Macy’s parking lot) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Anyone participating in the event must wear a face covering.
An alternate rain date is on October 31.
For more information, call (757) 683-2834.
