Norfolk offering free COVID-19 tests on December 10

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is working with local churches to hold a free COVID-19 testing event.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1010 East 26th Street.

Testing will be available for anyone age 3 and above.