NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is working with local churches to hold a free COVID-19 testing event.
The event will be held on Thursday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1010 East 26th Street.
Testing will be available for anyone age 3 and above.
Latest News
- Chesapeake Public Schools shifts 3 classrooms following positive COVID-19 tests
- Norfolk offering free COVID-19 tests on December 10
- Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening
- With two vaccine makers seeking approval, here’s when distribution could start in Virginia
- Accomack offering free COVID-19 tests on December 7