Norfolk offering free COVID-19 tests on December 10

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is working with local churches to hold a free COVID-19 testing event.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1010 East 26th Street.

Testing will be available for anyone age 3 and above.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10