Norfolk offering e-bike group ride event ahead of official rollout

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials are letting residents test out e-bikes before an official rollout in early June.

In a tweet earlier this week, Norfolk city officials say they are hosting a group ride event on June 6 to let residents experience the e-bikes before they are distributed throughout the city the next day on June 7.

We're officially rolling out our e-bike share program on Mon., June 7, but you can test them out on Sun., June 6 at 2PM. Stick around for a group ride at 3PM from @smartmouthbeer on Raleigh Ave. The ride is 10 miles and should take approx. one hour. All skill levels are welcome. pic.twitter.com/COXEUHfL3H — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) June 4, 2021

The group ride event is slated for 3 p.m. on June 6, at Smartmouth Brewing on Raleigh Avenue. The ride is 10 miles and should take around one hour. All skill levels are welcome to participate.

Earlier in May, city officials announced the new electric bike-share program with Lime which will provide up to 500 e-bikes as part of a new five-year contract.

Beginning the first week of June, Lime will slowly deploy e-bikes in the City and increase supply based on ridership trends and community demand. As with scooters, riders must be 18 of age to use an e-bike.