Norfolk now accepting human services funding applications from local nonprofits

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for grant funding.

The city’s department of human services is now seeking applications from established nonprofits in the area for around $600,000 in grant funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

Awards are limited to $50,000 per eligible direct service application for reimbursement of eligible expenses.

City officials say organizations seeking grants must demonstrate that they have been providing services for “a minimum of three years” and must have a 501(c)(3) designation from the IRS.

These grants seek to advance the City Council’s priorities in the areas of housing, work training, education, and public safety for our most vulnerable residents.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 2021. Late entries will not accepted.

Applicants can attend a pre-proposal informational Zoom video conference call being held on Tuesday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. To register, applicants must submit the name and email address of their representative to Dana Vaughan no later than June 4.

For full details on the grant application and requirements, CLICK HERE.