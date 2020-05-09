Norfolk now accepting applications for HUD grants

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has been awarded more than $2 million in CDBG-CV (CARES Act) funds and is now accepting applications.

The deadline to apply for some of the $2,653,164 in CDBG-CV (CARES Act) funding is 4:30 p.m. on May 15. Applications must be received by the Norfolk Office of Budget and Strategic Planning. Late applications will not be accepted.

City officials say the money must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

“Priority will be given to submissions that maintain household stability or address health care, economic development, or other related community needs,” the city said in a news release.

Keep in mind, this is a competitive process. Priority will be given to proposals that maintain household stability such as food, rent or utility subsidies, or those that address health care, economic development, or other COVID‐19-related community needs.

Funds must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19). There is no cap on public service activities.

Residents are encouraged to take the COVID-19 Resident and Business Needs survey, which is for residents to determine the areas of highest need related to COVID-19 shutdowns.

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant and how to apply, click here.