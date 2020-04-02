Norfolk nonprofit launches virtual ‘Boredom Basket’ raffle to support deployed troops

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Troopster Military Care Packs announced on Thursday it is launching an exclusive Hampton Roads online raffle to raise money for packages to send to a deployed U.S. Navy ship experiencing coronavirus related hardships.

The virtual raffle is open from now until the drawing on Friday, April 17 and includes prize baskets valued up to $400. The baskets have activities for all ages, Easter egg making supplies, books, pet care items, coffee packs, and cleaning kits.

The local veteran-owned organization will take the proceeds from the ‘Boredom Basket’ raffle and put it towards sending care packs to the USS Bataan (LHD-5) after the sailors onboard reached out to the nonprofit asking for care package support.

“Dear Troopster, I am currently stationed on the USS Bataan. Morale is low, we are worried about our families and the COVID19. We can’t pull in anywhere (and) my shipmates in the shop are feeling low,” said a Sailor on board the USS Bataan.

Basket winners will be announced via Troopster’s social media and a live YouTube drawing and will be delivered to the winner’s home.

“Each of these baskets was donated by local businesses who want to support the community during COVID-19,” said Chelsea Mandello, CEO and Founder of Troopster Care Packs. “We wanted to find a way to support the community during this difficult time, as well as support the sailors of the Bataan, whom we have received an overwhelming amount of letters from in response to their impact of COVID-19.”

