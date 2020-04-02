Norfolk nonprofit encourages people to connect through handwritten cards

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — During this time of isolation and uncertainty, a Norfolk nonprofit is encouraging people to connect through handwritten cards.

A handwritten card may feel like something from a different era, but the folks at Compassion Cards disagree. The group has sent thousands of cards to people all over the country over the last six years.

“Our mission is to embrace and empower humanity through the art of written word,” said founder Jordie DiFernando.

She and other volunteers typically get together and write cards — sending words of support and encouragement to thousands of people across the country. They can no longer gather because of social distancing, so they’ve created a “remote card party” kit on their website.

“It has a link that takes you to a Google Doc that is full of resources of how you can participate in writing cards and doing good for other people in your life, even during something like this,” DiFernando said.

It has suggestions on who to write cards for, like healthcare workers and people in nursing homes, plus ideas for writing to friends and family.

“Giving back is something that helps us to still feel human,” said DiFernando. “Especially with what’s going on now, it’s so complicated to find a way that you can be a part of doing good for people.”

The nonprofit is also taking names for its “Class of 2020” initiative.

“This is supposed to be a moment of celebration of these accomplishments that people had. Not only are they kind of now going to miss out on those traditional celebrations, but also graduation parties and things like that,” said DiFernando.

If you know of a senior — high school, college, or otherwise — submit their name online and the group will send them a card.

“It’s easy, especially now, to feel very alone with whatever you have going on, whether it’s that you’re graduating, you’re going through something difficult…the cards do bring out the best of humanity,” DiFernando said.

This is something that anyone of any age can do, with supplies you probably have at home. Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.

