Norfolk nominated for nationwide ‘strongest town’ contest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There is a nationwide contest for the “strongest town” and Norfolk is on the list!

The Strongest Town Contest is back for the sixth year in a row. 16 towns across the country are competing based on economic resilience, citizen involvement, community response to the pandemic, and more.

This year, Norfolk is on the list and it’s going up against Bentonville, Arkansas. According to Strong Towns officials, they received dozens of nominations this year from cities all across North America and they’ve chosen sixteen finalists for the last couple of rounds.

Norfolk was nominated by resident Mel Price. Price cited Norfolk’s diversity and the city governments’ ability to “come together in a collaborative way to adapt quickly to chronic stresses” as their favorite parts about Norfolk.

Price also highlighted the OpenNorfolk Program’s ability to bring residents outdoors safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program took place throughout the entire city of Norfolk and reached over 550 small businesses.

Voting for Round 1 ends this Thursday, March 18 at 1 p.m. EST. Round 1 winners will be announced on Friday, March 19.

To cast your vote for Norfolk, click here.