Norfolk nixes plan for Indian nation in city limits, instead asks Pamunkey tribe to open commercial casino

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander has announced a major change in the city’s path to develop a casino — they are no longer to looking to have the Pamunkey Indian Tribe establish a sovereign nation within its limits.

Instead, the Pamunkey Indian Nation would follow the same process that Portsmouth is following in its quest to bring gaming to Hampton Roads — one being driven by the state.

The mayor made the announcement at at a public hearing concerning the project Monday, according to Councilman Tommy Smigiel.

“After the JLARC study and realizing that the scope of the project will change the commercial route [it] makes more sense for both the Pamunkey Tribe and the City of Norfolk,” Smigiel wrote on his Facebook page Monday night.

As it stands, casino gaming is currently illegal in the commonwealth. The bill to change that, sponsored by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would allow only the cities of Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Richmond to host casino gaming if the bill passes and is subsequently approved by voters in each individual city.

Ironically, the public hearing was being held in the first place because petitioners were successful in forcing City Council to vote on an ordinance to repeal their September land sale agreement for the casino site.

Citizens for an Informed Norfolk say they were against the way council went about the deal.

With the mayor’s announcement, the agreement reached in September will have to be amended. Norfolk would no longer have a guarantee of a 4-percent cut of all gambling revenues coming back to the city.