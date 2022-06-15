NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Nighthawks, a local program that highlights efforts to reduce crime in the local community, are coming back.

The program offered by Norfolk Parks & Recreation returns July 1. The program provides a fun and safe alternative for Norfolk residents (ages 18+) during the summer months, in an effort to reduce crime and enhance quality of life.



From employment opportunities to professional development, G.E.D. program enrollment, healthcare services and financial literacy, local residents can find programs that fits their needs.

The 16-week program is on Friday and Saturday nights, 9 p.m. – midnight, at Huntersville Community Center (830 Goff Street), Young Terrace Community Center (804 Whitaker Lane) and the Southside Boys & Girls Club (701 Berkley Avenue Ext.).

For more information CLICK HERE.