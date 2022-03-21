NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Brenda Brown and her neighbors on Little Creek Road have advice for those walking through the neighborhood.

“Use good judgment, because you might get hit,” she said.

She says she often sees drivers in the area near Tidewater Drive ignoring the posted limit and blowing through red lights.

“People will be racing,” said Brown, adding that children live in the area and they’re especially at risk. “I hope somebody’s with them because they need to not even cross that street without an adult.”

Neighbor Deidra McDowell is worried about kids, too.

“A little girl that used to stay across the street used to come over to the little corner store, and she almost got hit twice,” McDowell said.

It’s not just cars, but motorcycles, too. According to McDowell, sometimes they come in packs of more than 20.

And they’re not just packs of wild teenagers.

“They’re probably like late 20s, 30s, maybe early 40s,” McDowell said.

She says the only way to put the brakes on a dangerous problem is with greater police presence.

“I think having radar like they did with Granby Street, where they have the [device] that tells you how fast your speed is. will probably help, because it definitely needs to change,” McDowell said. “Late at night, they come through here and you would think it’s like a racing car track.

And just this past week, Portsmouth Police put out a notice for people to be aware of possible street racing throughout Hampton Roads.