Norfolk neighborhood wants to crack down on speeders after truck plows into house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People in a Norfolk neighborhood have had enough with speeders after a man crashed his truck into a home in the middle of the night.

Michelle Atkins showed 10 On Your Side her doorbell camera video, which showed a man in a truck speed down Old Ocean View Road and smash into her house last Tuesday. Atkins and her family, who were asleep in their beds, thought an earthquake hit or that someone broke in. The family home has some split siding, cracks along the foundation and structural damage, but no one was hurt.

“They speed up and down all the time,” said Kelly Wittenbrook, Atkins’ neighbor across the street.

Wittenbrook looked over at the gaping hole in Atkin’s house while she told 10 On Your Side how speeding is a continuous problem.

“There’s children that play out here and walk and ride their bikes and stuff like that. In the middle of the night, during the day, Saturday morning, they’re out there racing,” Wittenbrook said.

She would love to see a slower speed limit or more police presence in her Colonial Heights community.

“It would be nice to have it a little slower, but that’s a dream,” Wittenbrook said.

Those who live in the neighborhood are drafting a plan to present to Norfolk City Council that will crack down on speeding — a plan Atkins would like to get behind.

Atkins tells us she’s not bitter about the crash itself. The driver stayed to check on her family and apologized. She’s happy no one was hurt and hopes the city makes a change to prevent future crashes.

10 On Your Side reached out to the city asking if there’s a plan to study traffic patterns in the area. We’re waiting to hear back.