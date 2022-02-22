Norfolk NBN Academy hosting webinar about how nonprofits tackle local challenges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Academy will host a webinar highlighting how nonprofits are tackling local challenges.

Local experts will discuss innovations in nonprofits in Hampton Roads that help them address neighborhood challenges. The webinar will also cover what resources may be available.

The NBN Academy offers a variety of training sessions that were created by residents and city officials and staff.

“The goal is develop a multi-level educational program that will enhance the capacity of Norfolk’s citizens to be engaged, responsible neighbors and community leaders,” according to the NBN webpage.

