NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hosting a job fair on Saturday.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilton Norfolk the Main, located 100 E. Main St.
Applicants may be eligible for a signing bonus up to $5000.
by: Kevin Cheek
