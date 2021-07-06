Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Station Norfolk to conduct routine fire exercise Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and Naval Station Norfolk (NSN) will conduct a regularly scheduled, routine fire exercise at NSN Wednesday morning.



Both installations are slated to conduct the fire exercise between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Officials advise that residents around the area may hear noise or see fire and emergency services personnel, harbor patrol boats, or aircraft responding to the training event.

Access to NSN will be not be affected

Military and civilian personnel on base who are not participating in the exercise are asked to avoid Pier 3, 3rd Street and the adjacent parking lots from 7 a.m. until noon.