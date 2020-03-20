Norfolk Naval Shipyard commander delivers video message to employees regarding COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Shipyard Commander Capt. Kai Torkelson delivered a video message to employees on Thursday regarding actions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The commander discussed the continuing plans at the shipyard as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. Plans include teleworking options for staff and regular updates via social media outlets and online.

In a video released on Wednesday, the commander discussed safety precautions, screenings, cancellations, leave restrictions, and no-touch policies at the perimeter gates.

There are no positive cases of the coronavirus at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, according to officials.

Other shipyards have released similar statements on how they are combating the virus.

This video was provided by the Shipyard Instructional Design Center, Code 1170.

