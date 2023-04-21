NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk NATO Festival returns this weekend too alongside the Virginia International Tattoo.

The NATO Festival, now in its 70th year, highlights the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Association, whose North American headquarters is in Norfolk.

The event is best known for its Parade of Nations (being held Saturday at 10 a.m.) and the International Village, also held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Point Park in Norfolk.

The International Village features tents from each of the NATO nations, from Germany and France to Norway and Lithuania. There’ll be food from multiple vendors highlighting the various cultures and the tents usually feature unique free items such as candy, keychains and more.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The parade starts at Waterside Drive, before turning right at Plume Street to get on Granby Street. It’ll last until about 11:30 a.m., finishing up at Granby and Freemason streets.

On-street parking will be removed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the parade route and these roads will be closed. Here’s the full list of street closures.

This weekend also features the Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk, with military bands performing at Norfolk Scope through Sunday. Here’s the performance schedule:

Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, p.m.

Sunday, April 23, 2:30 p.m.

To read more about both events, visit The Virginia Arts Festival’s website.