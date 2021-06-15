Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis back on Olympic team; looking to win gold in boxing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk native has punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Keyshawn Davis will represent Team USA as a member of the boxing team.

After the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, Davis initially planned to wait it out and compete in the summer of 2021. But back in January, he made the decision to go pro, which disqualified him from competing in the Olympics.

However, because the pandemic disrupted the Olympic qualifying process, he is now able to go and he has a good shot at winning gold in the lightweight division.

“Honestly I couldn’t believe it,” Davis said recently in a Zoom interview with 10 On Your Side. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

He says it means the world to represent the USA and Hampton Roads, and he can’t wait to compete.

“This Olympics is going to be a special Olympics,” said Davis. “Nobody in the entire world never went through the things we’re about to go through. If we come out, when we come out on top, winning that gold medal, that’s going to be something to remember literally for the rest of your life because we’re living in a pandemic and we won a gold medal through a pandemic.”

Davis is currently in Colorado Springs training with the team.

“Ever since the training camp started, it’s been nothing but great vibes, great training sessions, people pushing each other to the next level and I just feel like going into the Tokyo Games, that both sides, the male and the female, we’re going to be more than prepared,” said Davis. “They should expect nothing but a gold medal from me.”

At the end of the month, the athletes will go to a city in Japan for a three-week training camp, before they go to Tokyo for the Games.