Norfolk native Anthony Wayne brings a bit of Broadway to the 757

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads DNA is all over the young man who made it to the top. Anthony Wayne, from Green Hill Farms in Norfolk, has performed in Broadway shows Pippin, Tootsie, The Color Purple, Fame, and Anything Goes — just to name of a few.

(Photo courtesy: Anthony Wayne)

“Going from Suburban Park [Elementary School] to Lafayette, Winona Middle School to Maury High School, I have been able to really cultivate who I was and really kind of figure out what I needed. But I was grateful for programs like Center Stage with Margie Day Walker who passed on and other incredible programs liKe Hurrah Players and the Governor’s School of the Arts,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne could have ended up singing a sad tune. Instead, the actor and producer recently turned his attention to Texas where thousands were left in the dark and in the cold following a winter storm.

Wayne, the founder of Black Broadway Men, collected thousands of dollars in donations which he delivered to a nonprofit organization in Houston.

(Photo Courtesy: Anthony Wayne)

“When you’re giving, it will be given back to you and that’s what my grandmother used to instill in me,” said Wayne from his apartment in Harlem.

Kendrell Bowman, Anthony Wayne as Sylvester, Judith Light and Regina Mobley , October 2014

Wayne is also the owner and creator of musicals including Mighty Real, A Fabulous Sylvester Musical, which had a successful run in New York and in other metropolitan areas. Wayne and business partner Kendrell Bowman are exploring options to take the show across the pond to London.

But, as the 757 remains close to his heart, Wayne this winter will bring his wildly popular show, A Soulful Christmas, to the Zeiders American Dream Theatre in Virginia Beach.

(Photo Courtesy: Anthony Wayne)

“A Soulful Christmas is a 1970s Soul Train disco holiday show that brings back all the songs that you know, from Aretha Franklin, The Temptations. It’s a whole holiday show. It’s an experience and it’s going to be great,” he said.



A Soulful Christmas comes to the “Z” on Dec. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

“Z” marketing officials tell 10 On Your Side anyone who purchases the Flex Pass during the Spring Back promotion will get a Flex Pass to see A Soulful Christmas and all “Z” shows this spring. For more information call the “Z” at 757-499-0317.

