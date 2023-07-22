NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Don Carey REECH Foundation hosted the 2023 STEAM Day and Youth Football Camp at Norfolk State University on Saturday.

The Norfolk native was drafted from NSU by the Cleveland Browns in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Carey tells 10 On Your Side it’s all about showing the kids ages 6 to 17 the beauty of the historically black university.

“It’s not until you get on campus that you realize this is a special place,” said Carey. “When I was in their shoes someone inspired me. If I could have just a small impact on one of their lives, it’s success for me.”

Former Norfolk State women’s basketball player Quineshia ‘Hollywood’ Leonard, who now plays in the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), volunteered at the football camp.

“It feels like coming home, I love being here,” said Leonard. “Provid[ing] them with some motivation and inspiration to keep going!”

After graduating from NSU she started playing professional women’s football, winning the 2022 women’s football world championship.

She adds that she is hopeful more girls will learn the game.

More than 200 registered kids will also spend time learning about STEAM activities and careers.

“If our students can find a job in science, technology, engineering, art and math, they will have a viable pathway to success and change the trajectory of their families,” said Carey.

Parents could also sign up to learn about entrepreneurship with Black Brand.

Carey now serves as a Chesapeake City councilman.