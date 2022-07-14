NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk International Airport reported a 20.9% increase in passenger activity for June.



ORF officials say they saw 401,517 passengers in June, setting a record for the busiest month in the airport’s history. The airport only reported a passenger count of 331,990 in June 2021.



The past six months also saw a 49.7% with 1,915,866 passengers compared to 1,279,834 passengers during the same period in 2021.

Along with a new record of passengers, ORF also reported 5,560,882 pounds of cargo that were shipped in and out of the airport last month.

ORF services multiple airlines including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Breeze, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, and United among many others.