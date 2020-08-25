Norfolk names new Director of Economic Development

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk has named its Director of the Department of Economic Development.

Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer announced Tuesday that Jared Chalk, who has served as as the Interim Director of Economic Development and the Executive Director of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority since November 2018, is the new Director of the Department of Economic Development for the city.

Chalk previously worked as he Special Assistant to the City Manager and Assistant Director of Development in the Department of Development and served as the Assistant Executive Director and Secretary-Treasurer of the Norfolk Economic Development Authority.

His major accomplishments include the successful recruitment of ADP and IKEA and the successful acquisition of Military Circle Mall, the former Doubletree hotel, and surrounding outparcels, for future redevelopment.

Chalk recently expanded small business assistance programs such as Norfolk’s Capital Access Program and created various grant programs to support small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As Director, he also oversees Norfolk Works, which is designed to align economic and workforce development efforts, champion the recruitment of diverse Norfolk talent.

