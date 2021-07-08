Norfolk names new deputy city manager — and he’s a familiar face

Suffolk City Manager Patrick Roberts makes his last trip to his seat in city council chambers (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The previous city manager for Suffolk will now serve as deputy city manager in Norfolk.

The City of Norfolk made the announcement Wednesday that Patrick Roberts had accepted a position with the city.

He will start July 26 oversee an Operations portfolio that includes Public Works, Utilities, Transit, Resilience and Planning.

Roberts previously served as city manager in Suffolk from 2015 to 2020. He helped manage several regional partnerships, including the Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA), Southside Network Authority and Planning District Commission. Before serving as city manager, Roberts was deputy city manager from 2008 to 2015 and, before that, he was assistant director in the department of planning and community development.

Before he came to Suffolk, Roberts was senior assistant to the chief administrative officer for Richmond in the mayor’s office.

He has more than 20 years of experience in local government. He is also a long-time member of the Virginia Building Code Officials Association and the International City/County Managers Association (ICMA).

Roberts is a Virginia Military Institute graduate and has a master of public administration degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Through a city spokesperson in September, Roberts declined to comment on why he was leaving and neither the mayor nor City Council members would comment.