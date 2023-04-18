NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the interim Norfolk Chief of Police officially retired, and the new police chief not starting for a couple of weeks, the city has named a temporary Active Chief of Police.

According to a spokesperson from the department, Deputy Chief Michael Maslow agreed to serve as Norfolk’s Acting Chief of Police. Chief Maslow was named acting chief instead of interim due to the short-term nature of his role. Maslow has been with the Norfolk Police Department since 1991.

Norfolk Former Interim Chief of Police and Deputy City Manager Michael G. Goldsmith retired on Apr. 14 after he was appointed to serve in that role in April 2022. Goldsmith first worked as a Norfolk police officer in 1989 and then later became a captain and then was Chief of Police for five years.

Maslow will be acting in this role until Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot moves into his new role as Norfolk’s Police Chief. Talbot was named Norfolk’s next police chief earlier this month.

Talbot is expected to officially move into his new role on May 1.