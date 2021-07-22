Norfolk named to ‘Best Places to Work in Local Government’ list

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has been named to the 2021 ‘Best Places to Work in Local Government’ list by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).

As one of six localities on the list, Norfolk officials will be asked to share best practices for other local governments to review and implement.

“This is a tremendous honor for Team Norfolk. Public service takes special people, and the city employees that serve our citizens each day do it with their whole heart,” said Dr. Chip Filer, City Manager. “When our city employees nominate their workplace, that makes this recognition even more special.”

ELGL cites Norfolk as the best because of its work-life balance, employee engagement and benefits. Specifically, they say programs such as mental health training and employee recognition sets Norfolk apart.

The award was inspired by the character Donna Meagle from the famous show “Parks and Recreation.”