NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk has been named one of the top 10 cities for the best dog parks in the country.

The lawn-mowing company LawnStarter made it their mission to discover which cities in the United States are the most dog park friendly.

LawnStarter compared 98 of the largest cities in the country and analyzed each city’s climate, dog park accessibility, and quality. They also took into account the number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, the ratings of each park, and other metrics.

Norfolk, Virginia ranks number 10 on the list of the top ten Best Dog Park Cities according to these rankings, but Boise, Idaho took first place on their list, followed by San Francisco, California, and Henderson, Nevada in second and third place respectively.

LawnStarter also ranked the Worst Dog Park Cities during their research, where Garland, Texas, Cleveland, Ohio, and New Orleans, Louisiana take the cake as the top three least dog park friendly.