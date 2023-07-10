NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk NAACP will be hosting a general membership meeting Monday with Police Chief Mark Talbot.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Second Calvary Baptist Church, located at 2940 Corprew Ave. According to a flier for the meeting, the Political Action Committee and Criminal Justice Committee will lead a discussion with Talbot.

This meeting comes after the Norfolk NAACP called for the city to halt the hiring process for Talbot in April.

“We are requesting the entire process be done in collaboration with the community,” the Norfolk NAACP said in a statement in April. “We have reasonable cause to believe that the City Manager, Chip Filer, misused his authority and implemented biased practices by selected (Mark) Talbot as the new Chief of Police.”

The branch also called for now-former City Manager Chip Filer to be removed from his position due to his handling of the Norfolk Police Chief search.

Talbot was announced as the next Norfolk Police Chief in early April and began his new position on May 1.