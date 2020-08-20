Norfolk NAACP holding virtual town hall on police reform, social injustice Thursday night with Rep. Luria

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk branch of the NAACP will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday night to discuss police reform and social injustice.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) will be the special guest speaker, with Norfolk NAACP President Joe W. Dillard as moderator.

The event starts at 7 p.m. on the Norfolk NAACP’s Facebook page.

Last month, the branch spoke with Norfolk Senator Lynwood Lewis, Norfolk Delegate Joseph Lindsey and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. You can watch that conversation here.

Luria attended another virtual forum last week on fighting racism and anti-Semitism, along with fellow Virginia representatives Don McEachin and Bobby Scott. All are members of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations

