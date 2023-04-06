NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk branch of the NAACP said it lacks confidence in the process that saw the city hire Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot to be Norfolk’s police chief and said there should be “an immediate discontinuation of the current hiring process.”

“We are requesting the entire process be done in collaboration with the community,” the Norfolk NAACP said in a statement Thursday. “We have reasonable cause to believe that the City Manager, Chip Filer, misused his authority and implemented biased practices by selected (Mark) Talbot as the new Chief of Police.”

There were questions that still linger about why former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired last year, and more questions have been raised about the unexpected selection of Talbot, as he was involved in the screening process for other chief candidates.

The Norfolk NAACP noted that NPD was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and “heavily recruited” NAACP members to take part, committing to ideals of community-oriented policing, and that NPD would increase community advocacy. It said the search that led to Talbot’s selection violates three pivotal concepts within the accreditation standard – integrity, transparency and accountability – and community confidence.

It asked whether Talbot applied for the position and went through the vetting process.

“We have serious ethical concerns and questions about Mr. Filer and the City Council practices and guiding principles of the Norfolk Police Department,” the Norfolk NAACP said, “A lack of ethics and transparency in this situation is unacceptable and will lead to negative consequences in the community.”

It said it attempted to “have a dialogue” with the Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants “to no avail.”

“To be clear, we were ignored,” the Norfolk NAACP said. “In addition, the Branch has yet to receive a call from the City Manager to be included in the process; again, we were ignored.

“Throughout the selection process, the public, including civil and civic organizations, was sidelined, and the process was relegated to ‘covert back door practices.'”

Not only did the Norfolk NAACP call for a halt to Talbot’s hiring, it called for a community town hall with community stakeholders and civil rights advocates to have updates and discussions on:

Beginning the rehiring process, excluding Mr. Talbot, and the process that allowed Norfolk’s City Manager to disregard and undermine the public confidence in this critical hire in search of Norfolk’s top Police Officer.

Implementation of an NPD Citizen Review Board.

In dept(h) examination of the police culture, as it pertains to current force-shaping and Community Engagement.

Eradication of racist, sexist, homophobic and classist practices.

Our community’s safety and security are key priorities that cannot be taken lightly or to chance,” the Norfolk NAACP said. “In addition, our Branch prides itself on being an organization with a strong history that values public trust. Therefore, we have taken a high interest in forging relationships with the Norfolk City Council and the Norfolk Police Department to improve community outreach efforts and build trust between citizens and law enforcement.”

The Norfolk NAACP said it was critical of what it described as Filer’s “deceitful and covert practices by having a closed press conference to the furtherance of silencing the community.”