Norfolk museum opens new exhibit on women’s suffrage movement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hunter House Victorian Museum in Norfolk has announced a new exhibit highlighting the women’s suffrage movement and the path to voting equality.

The exhibit is open to the public and called “From Corsets to Crinoline: Unmentionables and the Road to Women’s Suffrage.” It illustrates the change in women’s “undergarments” as they adapted to social reform and women’s rights.

Tours must be scheduled and are available Wednesday through Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 3 p.m. To make a reservation call 757-623-9814.

The museum said that display items include “the original Hunter Family garments as well as loans from the Hermitage Museums and Gardens, the Little Theater of Norfolk, the Hill House Museum, and the personal collections of Billie Earnest, Anna Barbay, and Gloria Eatroff.”

More information on health and safety procedures can be found online at hunterhousemuseum.org.

Latest News