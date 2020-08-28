Norfolk murder suspect extradited from Pennsylvania to stand trial

Mug shot of Zquan L. Steeps provided by the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police said a man wanted in connection to a past Norfolk homicide has been extradited from Pennsylvania to Virginia to stand trial.

Zquan L. Steeps, 26, was arrested for second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 38-year-old Charlene Ryals.

Police were called to the 500 block of Garren Avenue on December 4, 2016, for a gunshot disturbance.

Upon arriving, officers found Ryals suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Following further investigation, detectives secured warrants on September 18, 2019, against Steeps for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Steeps was arrested on September 20, 2019.

Police said he was already being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges when he was served with the warrant for murder.

Anyone additional information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

