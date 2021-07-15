Norfolk mother trying to get bus rides home for daughter in summer school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nicole Francis’ daughter Mysiah, 15, has the early summer school session at Booker T. Washington High School until noon, but the school bus to go home doesn’t arrive until two hours later, when the later session ends at 2 p.m.

“Our kids’ safety matters,” Francis said Thursday morning. Like any other mother, she wants to keep her daughter out of danger.

“Norfolk Public Schools, they are liable for these children until they get home. So what if something should happen to my daughter?” she said.

And something did happen, according to Francis. With no school bus available for two hours after dismissal, her daughter needs to take a Hampton Roads Transit bus. But she says just this week, HRT stopped taking her daughter, because she doesn’t have the right identification card, so she had to wait.

“When she was standing there, some guy came up behind her and he was kind of harassing her. What if that man would have snatched my daughter? Then we would have had a whole different conversation right now,” Francis said.

Mysiah has a student ID on her phone app, but that alone won’t work to get her an HRT student pass.

Mysiah’s regular school is Lake Taylor once the school year starts, but she still has summer school at Booker T. Washington for the next two and a half weeks. Francis says she understands there’s a driver shortage for both public transit and public schools, but wants to know why transportation wasn’t better coordinated.

“Someone should have taken action at the point when those children did not have a bus to go home at 12 o’clock. No, they don’t want to stay until 2 o’clock in the auditorium,” she said.

10 On Your Side connected HRT and Nicole Francis.

They explained to her the process of getting a pass so that her daughter will be able to ride public transportation home from summer school free of charge.