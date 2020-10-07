Norfolk mother concerned for kids who keep losing virtual classroom connections

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk mother of four says her kids are missing valuable instruction time because they keep losing the connection to their virtual classrooms.

Jamie Wollschleager’s children attend pre-K, elementary school, middle school, and high school in Norfolk Public Schools. She told WAVY they are having trouble connecting or lose connection to their classroom up to 12 times a day.

“I’m almost like a ping pong ball going from four different areas of the house to try to help the kids figure out how to get back on, how Canvas isn’t working, how Zoom’s not working. It’s a lot,” she said.

10 On Your Side watched 8-year-old Bailey struggle in class Wednesday, answering her teacher twice only to be told “Oh honey, I can’t hear you.” Her screen said the connection was unstable and then it was gone.

“Their anxiety level, I feel like, is pretty high because they’re worried about not being able to pass their classes,” Wollschleager said.

She switches between using her school-issued T-Mobile hot spot and Cox high-speed internet — whatever will work at the moment.

She’s not sure if it’s her connections or the platforms the school is using.

She told us she reached out to the Norfolk Public Schools Help Desk, the superintendent, her senator, and the governor’s office.

“And when I reached out to WAVY 10, you were the only people who actually contacted me back,” she said.

WAVY contacted COX and NPS. Both responded within hours.

Cox said they will work directly with Wollschleager to provide assistance. NPS also said they are on standby ready help.

Wollschleager will now set up a home visit with the technology specialists to troubleshoot.

NPS also told WAVY they have helped multiple families facing issues with virtual learning this year and take it very seriously.

If you have issues, NPS said there are support resources through phone, email, and online support desk link, and home visits to help if needed

