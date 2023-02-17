NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police charged a Norfolk mother after they say her 6-year-old child brought a handgun to Little Creek Elementary School Thursday.

Police responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a report of a student having a weapon on school grounds.

When officers arrived, school administrators turned the handgun over to them. There were no injuries reported following the incident.

After further investigation, police charged 35-year-old Letty M. Lopez with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing access to a loaded firearm by children. She was released on a summons.

Thursday’s incident in Norfolk has some parallels to last month’s shooting at an elementary school in Newport News. In that case, police say a 6-year-old at Richneck Elementary School shot his teacher the afternoon of Jan. 6. The teacher, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner, was seriously injured, but survived. Again, in the incident at Little Creek Elementary, there were no injuries.

More than a month after the shooting at Richneck, there have been no charges filed. Newport News Police confirmed to WAVY this week that they have not yet turned the case over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, who will determine whether or not to file any charges.

