NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– A Norfolk mother is calling on school officials to tighten up security at a local elementary school.

“This was one day after a mass shooting. One day after kids lost their lives. What is it going to take?” said Norfolk resident Amber Taylor.

Taylor is a food delivery driver for Uber Eats. She was concerned with how easily she was let in Granby Elementary School Wednesday to drop off food for a staff member.

“I press the buzzer. The door opens. No questions,” Taylor said.

Taylor claims there were no metal detectors. She wasn’t patted down, nor asked for any identification upon entry.

At a time like this, days after a mass shooting, Taylor says this is unacceptable.

“The superintendent’s response when I called her because I called everybody. Her response was we take safety as priority, They know you were coming. Did they have a picture of me? Did they have my ID?” stated Taylor.

Norfolk Public Schools refutes parts of Taylor’s account.

A spokesperson says the teacher who ordered the food notified front office staff that Taylor, the driver, was coming, and staff watched the driver the entire time she was on the school’s campus.

Officials say she rang the bell, was greeted by main office staff, allowed to enter, and delivered the food to the teacher who was waiting within a few feet of the door for the delivery.

10 On Your Side was told the exchange was captured on the school’s security cameras and lasted approximately 25 seconds.

NPS officials say the school staff practiced diligence.

Taylor is hoping community members will take a stand with her at the next Norfolk School Board meeting on June 15.

The NPS spokesperson says they limit deliveries during the school day and will continue to provide ongoing training regarding school entry procedures.

See below for their full statement: