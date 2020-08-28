Norfolk Military History Museums commemorates end of World War II

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the MacArthur Memorial and Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host a virtual event featuring the acclaimed historian, Ian Toll.
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. This event is free but registration is required.
Toll is the author of three highly-regarded works of American military history: Six Frigates, Pacific Crucible, and The Conquering Tide.
His latest book “Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945” draws on a wealth of new material. It explores the factors that enabled the Allied victory in the Pacific while providing an authoritative account of the final phase of the War in the Pacific.
The MacArthur Memorial’s mission is to provide a museum and research center focused on preserving and presenting the story of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur.
The museum has expanded into one of the premier institutions in the United States dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of World War I, World War II, the Occupation of Japan, and the Korean War within the last fifty years.
For more information and to register for the event, click here.
