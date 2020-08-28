Norfolk Military History Museums commemorates end of World War II

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 1945, file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise an American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Japan. Strategically located only 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan. The bombs stopped falling 75 years ago, but it is entirely possible – crucial even, some argue – to view the region’s world-beating economies, its massive cultural and political reach and its bitter trade, territory and history disputes all through a single prism: Japan’s aggression in the Pacific during World War II. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the MacArthur Memorial and Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host a virtual event featuring the acclaimed historian, Ian Toll.

The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2. A Q&A session will follow the presentation. This event is free but registration is required.

Toll is the author of three highly-regarded works of American military history: Six Frigates, Pacific Crucible, and The Conquering Tide.

His latest book “Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945” draws on a wealth of new material. It explores the factors that enabled the Allied victory in the Pacific while providing an authoritative account of the final phase of the War in the Pacific.

The MacArthur Memorial’s mission is to provide a museum and research center focused on preserving and presenting the story of General of the Army Douglas MacArthur.

The museum has expanded into one of the premier institutions in the United States dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of World War I, World War II, the Occupation of Japan, and the Korean War within the last fifty years.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Latest Posts