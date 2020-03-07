Norfolk merchants looking to score big with MEAC basketball tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Downtown Norfolk is getting ready to put up some big numbers next week when the MEAC basketball tournament begins Tuesday. Norfolk State and nine other schools, some from as far as Daytona Beach, will bring their teams and their fans to the area.

“It’s great for us, it’s our busiest weekend of the year,” says Baxter Simmons, owner of Baxter’s sports bar. He expects a steady flow of MEAC fans through the week and then will add private parties next Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Simmons says it’s the alumni of the ten schools who ring up the most business.

“They all want to come back and show how they’ve done and it’s great and a lot of fun to watch, and yeah, we can be the beneficiary of that,” he said.

At the Wyndham Garden, there’ll be no room at the inn.

“Our hotel gets filled up with the teams, the bands, the cheerleaders and some of the fans,” said hotel Vice President Ricardo Ciudade.

The Wyndham will fill all 204 rooms for the MEAC tournament, and host the teams from South Carolina State and Maryland Eastern Shore. They’ll also get business from people who park in their lot.

“(People parking their cars) will come in and have dinner or have lunch depending on the time of the game, and happy hour, and then go to the game,” Ciudade said.

For Towncenter Cold Pressed, a coffee shop and fast-casual cafe directly across Charlotte Street from Scope Arena, the MEAC tourney is a way to expand their business.

“We definitely have a lot to offer here and we’re excited to have people come over,” said manager Tori Green. She plans to stretch her business hours on the final day of the tournament to accommodate the MEAC crowds.

The MEAC tournament begins Tuesday at noon and wraps up with the championship game next Saturday night.

Latest Posts:



