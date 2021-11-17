Norfolk men tried to use drone to deliver cellphones into Virginia prison, authorities say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Norfolk were arrested after authorities say they tried to use a drone to fly in cellphones to a Virginia prison.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance systems at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center alerted authorities around 11:30 p.m. on November 15, and deputies, bloodhound K9 units and more law enforcement secured the area.

The suspects, 31-year-old Kendall Jamal Shaw and 24-year-old Hakeem Jamal Berry, was found in the nearby woods and detained. They had two book bags with a drone and three packages containing 11 cell phones, the sheriff’s office said.

(Photo Courtesy: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

They were both charged with attempting to deliver contraband to inmates and taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail under secure bonds.

Authorities didn’t have other details, but said the suspects match the description of people previously suspected of delivering contraband into the prison.

The case is still under investigation and other charges are pending, authorities say.