Norfolk mayor says more state, federal aid is needed to stop local spread of COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The mayor of Norfolk has written a letter to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam saying stopping the spread of the coronavirus locally is going to require more state and federal aid.

Mayor Kenny Alexander wrote the letter Thursday — responding to a July 17 letter from Northam expressing concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads — saying the city has worked to comply with state mandates, such as mask and social distancing requirements, but cannot move forward without further assistance.

Alexander cited several issues that create the need for additional aid. The moratorium on evictions in Virginia has ended and the $50 million in state funding allocated to help residents being evicted is “not enough.” Additional unemployment benefits are also set to stop at the end of July –putting some households in the region at financial risk — and the Virginia Unemployment Commission has faced serious difficulties providing unemployment to all those who are eligible and have applied.

“We are very concerned that many of our residents are not only vulnerable to falling critically ill with COVID-19, but they are forced to make stark choices between their physical and financial health every day,” Alexander wrote.

On Monday, Northam spoke with WAVY’s Kiahnna Patterson about the spiking COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads.

Northam warned that if the numbers do not come down, state or hotspot guidelines could be adjusted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Alexander detailed the different ways the city has complied with the governor’s coronavirus-related orders during the pandemic.

Alexander said the city has changed its own operations to limit the amount of in-person business it conducts in its various departments, as well as changed the remaining in-person services so they respect social distancing and mask mandates in an effort to protect employees. Alexander said those changes are sustainable for the long-term through “multiple waves of illness.”

Alexander also said the city has partnered with restaurants and retail stores to create the OpenNorfolk program, which boosts business and makes it possible for some local businesses to operate under health restrictions during the pandemic.

Northam has also called for local health departments to bolster enforcement of safety protocols at businesses during phase 3 of his reopening plan.

The city, in compliance with Northam’s request, conducted 13 unannounced visits to businesses in the city as of July 23, resulting in the temporary closure of three.

“The City is ready to enforce any new guidelines your administration may deem necessary to reduce the current increase in cases,” Alexander said. “While we are committed to enforcing strict guidelines as long as necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19, this cannot be accomplished without additional state and federal assistance.”

Latest Posts: