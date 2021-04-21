Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander to host State of the City Series Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the annual State Of the City Series on Thursday, April 22.

Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will deliver the Norfolk State of the City Address live from the Hilton Norfolk/The Main at 12:30 p.m. The mayor is also available for comments in the Fusion Room after the event.

The event will look a little different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be limited to 50 people in person.

However, organizers say the event will be available online.