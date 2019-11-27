Norfolk mayor forms committee on gaming as some residents continue casino pushback

A rendering of the Pamunkey Indian Tribes proposed Hotel and Casino next to Harbor Park in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the discussion continues on the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s proposal to build a casino in Norfolk, Mayor Kenneth Alexander formed a committee on gaming at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

Alexander proposed forming the committee Tuesday in light of the casino proposal by the Pamunkey tribe, which has a reservation in King William County and is now federally-recognized.

After the vote, Citizens for an Informed Norfolk — a group speaking out and acting against the casino proposal — submitted its petition to force City Council to vote again on selling the land to the Pamunkey tribe.

Council voted Sept. 24 to tentatively enter into an agreement with the tribe to sell the land. The tribe would be responsible for all costs of the project including infrastructure, utility improvements and flood mitigation.

“There has been so much misinformation on the Sept. 24 vote,” Alexander said, adding that’s why he formed the commission. He says no land has been sold, as the Pamunkey tribe has to satisfy the city’s terms and conditions.

Council member Andria McClellan — who has been outspoken against the process and was the sole “no” vote Sept. 24 — is not on the committee.

McClellen also claims she had no idea about the resolution forming the gaming committee until she sat down Tuesday night.

The resolution was not included in the agenda packet, 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall reports.

Public hearings for the new vote on whether to sell the land to the Pamunkey Indian Tribe are set for 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 19.

There has also been discussion statewide about gaming.

The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee released several studies on Monday, including one looking at the future of gaming expansion in the state. The study said a casino could employ at least 1,000 people, but warned against any hopes for high-paying jobs.

Stay with WAVY.com and watch live starting at 10 p.m. for the latest on the casino proposal from reporter Brett Hall.