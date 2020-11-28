Norfolk mayor calls out Virginia 90th House of Delegates candidate for false endorsement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander is calling out a candidate running for Virginia’s 90th House of Delegates District.

On Friday, the mayor went on social media saying that he has not made an endorsement in the race.

The mayor specifically mentioned a flier from candidate Richard “Rick” James stating that the mayor himself is endorsing him in the race and calling the mayor as “family.”

James also listed the same information on his campaign website. With Alexander, the website also mentions Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron among others endorsing James.

“Contrary to what is portrayed on a flier authorized by Rick James for Delegate, I have not endorsed and will not be endorsing Richard ‘Rick’ James,” says Alexander on social media.

His opponent, Angelia Williams Graves, issued a statement voicing her thoughts on the flier and asking James to issue a “very public apology” to the mayor.