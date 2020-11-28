Norfolk mayor calls out Virginia 90th House of Delegates candidate for false endorsement

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander is calling out a candidate running for Virginia’s 90th House of Delegates District.
On Friday, the mayor went on social media saying that he has not made an endorsement in the race.
The mayor specifically mentioned a flier from candidate Richard “Rick” James stating that the mayor himself is endorsing him in the race and calling the mayor as “family.”
James also listed the same information on his campaign website. With Alexander, the website also mentions Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron among others endorsing James.
“Contrary to what is portrayed on a flier authorized by Rick James for Delegate, I have not endorsed and will not be endorsing Richard ‘Rick’ James,” says Alexander on social media.
His opponent, Angelia Williams Graves, issued a statement voicing her thoughts on the flier and asking James to issue a “very public apology” to the mayor.
“This is unexpected and I hope that my opponent will issue a very public apology toCandidate Angelia Williams Graves
Mayor Alexander and the voters who received this mailer. The truth matters. For four
years the Democratic Party has been calling out President Trump and other Republican
leaders to tell the truth. It is clear that the Mayor understands that, and quickly
responded to clear up the matter. We cannot ourselves start blurring the lines and not be
totally forthcoming to voters. I hope that this is an isolated incident and that any further
communication to voters will be truthful.”
