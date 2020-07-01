Norfolk Mayor Alexander and Councilwomen get sworn in, Vice Mayor re-elected

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk held a ceremony to swear in Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D., Councilwomen Andria P. McClellan and Angelia Williams Graves in the Council Chambers on Wednesday.

Members of the Norfolk Electoral Board presented certificates of election to the Mayor and members of Council at 11 a.m.

The City’s Honorable Jerrauld C. Jones, Chief Judge, 4th Judicial Circuit Court, administered the oath.

Mayor Alexander was elected as Mayor of Norfolk initially in May 2016. Alexander was elected for a second term by the citizens on May 19, 2020.

The City said Councilwoman McClellan was elected to serve a second term representing Superward 6.

McClellan was initially elected in 2016.

Councilwoman Graves was elected in a special election in 2010 to the Superward 7 seat and will serve her fourth term to represent the City of Norfolk.

City Council held an organizational meeting following the ceremony in which Councilman Martin Thomas was unanimously re-elected to serve as the Vice Mayor.

