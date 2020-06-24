Norfolk man’s house shot at 45 times

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating after a house was shot several dozen times early Tuesday morning. The owner of the house reached out to 10 On Your Side after he found 45 bullet holes in his home and thousands of dollars worth in damage.

“I was laying on the couch and actually I had fallen asleep on the couch, and about 4:15 a.m. I heard some gunshots. Then all of sudden they started coming through my house,” Grady Edwards said.

He was in lying down in his childhood home when he first heard the shots go off.

“I started hearing the shots and jumped down on the floor and bullets were flying all over everywhere inside of the house. Holes over everywhere in my house,” he explained.

Police say there were called out to the house around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After an initial investigation, there were dozens of bullet holes found.

“There is over 45 9-millimeter and 40 caliber. I’ve never experienced anything like this is in my life,” said Edwards.

He said it caused thousands of dollars in damage.

“Around the side of the house here where the kitchen is, it went in and shot up the washer and the dryer and couple of appliances. The estimator was here yesterday he said between $15,000 and $20,000,” he said.

Now, red tape covers the home riddled with bullet holes.

“The bigger pieces of tape have two or three behind them,” he explained.

He says he is having troubling sleeping now in his home, which has been in his family for nearly 70 years.

“I’m still kinda skittish about everything and trying to sleep last night, just every car that would go by I get up and look out of the window,” he said.

The feeling of fear and confusion consumes him.

“I feel ashamed like I’ve done something to somebody and I know that I haven’t. After this, I cant imagine what is in someone’s mind to do this,” he said.

Grady said as soon as he gets the holes fixed he can go back normal. Police do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

