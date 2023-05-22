NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man and woman were convicted on May 19 for their roles in a series of armed robberies to businesses across Hampton Roads and the Peninsula.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Brandon Chavis and 43-year-old Melissa Beasley robbed 7-Elevens, Subways, and gas stations between Oct. 1, 2021, and Nov. 15, 2021. Officials say Chavis and Beasley committed 12 robberies or attempted robberies during that period throughout Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Yorktown, and Portsmouth.

Officials say Beasley would drive Chavis in her gray Volvo SUV to the robberies. Chavis would then enter the stores, brandish a gun at the clerk, and then flee to Beasley who would be waiting in the car.

On Nov. 15, Norfolk police were able to recover the gun used in the robberies during an encounter with Chavis and Beasley. Police were also able to seize Beasley’s SUV used during the crimes.

Both Chavis and Beasley’s sentencing are scheduled for Sept. 27.