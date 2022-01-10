Norfolk man will not face charges at this time for involvement in July 2021 police pursuit, crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man won’t face six charges after prosecutors decided not to go forward with his case.

18-year-old Isaiah Glover faced gun and hit and run charges stemming from a July 2022 police pursuit that started in Norfolk and ended in Portsmouth. Prosecutors say it’s because of another ongoing investigation.

24-year-old Shy’quan Dodson still faces charges for his role in the pursuit and is set to appear in court this February.

There’s always a possibility Glover could face future legal action if new evidence surfaces.

It all started when officers located several people shooting at each other in July on the 900 block of Tunstall avenue near Tidewater Drive and East Brambleton Avenue.

When officers approached, the suspects got into three separate vehicles.

Officers pursued one of the vehicles which led them on a pursuit onto Interstate 264 — through the Downtown Tunnel and into Portsmouth.

The chase ended near Chestnut and Jefferson streets when the suspects crashed into another vehicle.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told 10 On Your Side in July officers arrested both suspects after the crash.

“I believe they fled on foot. I don’t think it took long for them to arrest them,” he said. “From what I understand, four individuals got out of that vehicle.”

Boone also said in July there was evidence to suggest the pursuit could have been gang-related.

He said gang violence isn’t new, but something has changed.

“The gangs, they’re getting younger and younger and their weapons are somewhat sophisticated for someone that young,” Boone said.

Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia State Police all responded to the pursuit last summer.