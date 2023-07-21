NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man who fled a traffic stop after police found him in possession of a gun and marijuana has been sentenced to two years in prison.

43-year-old Aaron Phillips, who had a prior conviction in Norfolk in 2020 for felony possession of a controlled substance, was sentenced on Thursday in Norfolk Circuit Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, and eluding police, according to a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say the traffic stop happened back on March 24 in the 2800 block of East Princess Anne Road, after police noticed that his temporary tags were expired and his license plate cover was too dark.

During the stop, prosecutors say an officer noticed a silver gun on the floor of Phillips’ car. When he was asked to get out of the vehicle, he put the car in reverse and drove away. He eventually got out of his car in the 1400 block of Shelton Avenue and fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Prosecutors say police recovered the gun, as well as several ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and baggies from the backseat of the vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement, Phillips was sentenced to two active years in prison. Six additional years were suspended on conditions that Phillips complete three years of uniform good behavior and one year of supervised probation.