Norfolk man wanted in connection with multiple larcenies at businesses, schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for a man wanted in a string of larcenies across the city.

Investigators say 48-year-old William Broughton is targeting businesses, schools and even hospitals to steal from unsuspecting victims.

Police believe Broughton has been stealing personal belongings including purses and wallets by blending in with visitors and employees at the places he’s targeted.

He then allegedly used the stolen cash and credit cards to make purchases, police said.

Employees at Tobacco Inn off Colley Avenue immediately recognized Broughton from a surveillance photo released by NPD, they said..

“He was slowly just going into the same areas back and forth,” said a Tobacco Inn employee, who didn’t want to be identified.

Along with the smoke shop, police have also taken larceny reports at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Tidewater Community College, Sentara Norfolk, Sentara Leigh, Depaul and Lake Taylor hospitals.

The employee WAVY.com talked to said she remembers seeing Broughton pacing around the store.

“I was like ‘How can I help you? Is there something specific you’re looking for?’ And that’s when he expressed he was just trying to kill time until his wife was done,” she said.

The employee said Broughton left but came back a short time later.

“I had about four or five people in the line when he came in and the way our shelves were set up, he was able just to keep walking straight without me seeing him go to the back,” she said.

The store owner tells 10 On Your Side he didn’t realize what had happened until he checked the cameras after noticing a few thousand dollars and cigarettes missing from the business office.

“It’s not fair to keep taking from people, especially ones that are at work and at college. They’re trying to make a living – not you trying to take their living from them,” the employee said.

Broughton is wanted for six felony charges including credit card theft, credit card forgery, and credit card fraud.

If you know where he is, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP or submit a tip by using the P3Tips mobile app.