NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last December.

Police said Friday they are looking for Tony Williams, 50, of Norfolk. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue on Dec. 26.

Officers arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m. to find 56-year-old Kenneth Parker with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact police.