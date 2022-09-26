NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.

Norfolk police say they responded to a gunshot call on Deerfield Road around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The man who did not want his name or face on camera told 10 On Your Side he noticed a silver sedan parked in front of his neighbor’s house. He didn’t recognize the vehicle or the four people inside. When they threw trash on his property, he went out to investigate and confront the group. An argument ensued and the people in the car pulled their guns.

That’s when they shot at the man four times.

In a Ring video shared by the Camellia Acres homeowner, you can see him standing in the street. Four shots ring out and he starts to run as the car speeds off.

Luckily, the man wasn’t hit but tells 10 On Your Side a stray bullet went through the windshield of his neighbor’s car across the street. We spoke with those neighbors who also didn’t want to go on camera as the suspects are still at large.

The man who wants to be anonymous says Camellia Acres is a quiet neighborhood off of Little Creek and incidents like this have never happened here.

“It’s so disturbing to think that that’s happening right here,” said Lisa Steigerwald who lives a few houses down from where the shooting took place.

Steigerwald and her husband serve on the neighborhood’s civic league.

“We’ve just been trying to piece together a video from all the different ring cameras,” Steigerwald explained.

Steigerwald was at a friend’s house when shots rang out and immediately started getting messages from folks in the neighborhood.

“It was a little scary because I think about it and not only do I walk around, by myself or with my dogs, but one of the ladies in the neighborhood has a little girl that she normally would have been walking on that street last night at that time had she not had a late start making her dinner,” Steigerwald recalled.

Steigerwald told 10 On Your Side the community doesn’t have a neighborhood watch, but this past weekend’s events may be enough to encourage the neighborhood to start one.

“Maybe it’s something that could be revisited again,” Steigerwald said.

Police are looking for a newer silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Virginia tags. If you have information call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app.